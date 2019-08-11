Mahrashtra, Kerala, Karnataka Flood Live Updates: Amit Shah To Conduct Aerial Survey In Karnataka Today

More than 200 rescue teams have been deployed across the country. (File)

More than 100 people have died with heavy monsoon rains triggering floods in different parts of the country in the last one week. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala are the worst-hit states where lakhs have been forced out of their homes. Over 200 rescue teams are on the job to ensure aid to the flood-affected, centre said on Friday.

In Kerala, where at least 57 deaths have died in three days, several people are still fear trapped in Malappuram and Wayanad where massive landslides were reported. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will represent his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, today, two days after he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure help.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa has estimated the losses in the state due to floods at Rs 6,000 crore.

