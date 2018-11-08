Priority To Lead Kerala On Progressive Path, Says Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that some people were trying to create a communal divide in Kerala

Amid raging protests over the Sabarimala issue, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday said his government's only priority was to lead the state on a progressive path and not be afraid of losing a few seats or votes.

He alleged that some people were trying to create a communal divide in Kerala.

"The only priority is to keep Kerala on the developmental and progressive path. It doesn't matter if we lose a few seats or some votes... We cannot sacrifice the progressive Kerala where people see each other as humans and without any divide," Mr Vijayan said.

The chief minister said he would not allow social evils to pull Kerala backwards for a few votes. "Certain people are trying to create a communal divide in Kerala. If we had allowed division in the name of customs and beliefs, today's Kerala would not have existed," he said at an event in Thiruvananthapuram.

The doors of the Sabarimala temple were opened for six days on October 17 for the first time since the Supreme Court allowed entry of women of all age groups into the hill temple.

Attempts by around a dozen women, including activists and journalists in the 10-50 years age group, to script history came to nought as frenzied devotees of Lord Ayyappa heckled and hassled them and forced them to retreat.

The Ayyappa temple opened Monday for the second time in three weeks for a two-day special puja amid unprecedented security over apprehension of protests by those opposing the Supreme Court order, allowing women of menstrual age there.