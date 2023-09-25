Army Jawan Attacked By 6 In Kerala, 'PFI' Painted On His Back In Green

They allegedly tied his hands with tape, and wrote "PFI" on his back. (file)

A group of unidentified people in Kerala allegedly assaulted an Indian Army soldier on Sunday night and painted the letters "PFI" on his back. The police in Kadakkal town of Kollam district have filed a case based on a complaint from the army personnel. An investigation is underway to ascertain the facts of the case, they said.

The victim, Shine Kumar, said he was attacked by a gang of six people in a rubber forest next to his house. They allegedly tied his hands with tape, and wrote "PFI" on his back with green paint.

PFI may refer to banned Islamic outfit Popular Front of India, though there has been no official confirmation from the police.