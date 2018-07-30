Kerala Student Tried To Stop Chain Snatching. Her Throat Was Slit

The accused tried to escape but was overpowered and handed over to the police (Representational)

In an attempt to snatch a gold chain, a migrant labourer slit the throat of a 20-year-old college girl today.

Police said they had arrested Biju, who is from Murshidabad in West Bengal and has been working in a private establishment. He reached the house of the young woman around 9.45am and tried to snatch the gold chain from her grandmother.

The student, on hearing the cries of her grandmother, tried to protect her. The attacker then slit the young woman's throat with a knife.

Hearing her cries, her father and uncle rushed to save her but they too were attacked and injured.

The labourer tried to escape but was overpowered and handed over to the police. The student was rushed to a hospital but she died even before medical help could be provided.

Perumbavoor is home to hundreds of migrant labourers who work in plywood factories and other establishments.

Fearing the ire of locals following the murder, many took shelter in a police station while police protection was provided at the plywood factory where Biju worked.