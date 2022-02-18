Opposition Walks Out Of Kerala Assembly Over Row With Governor

Opposition Leaders boycotts Kerala Governor's policy address

The Budget session of Kerala Assembly began on a stormy note on Friday with the Opposition staging a walkout during Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's policy address.

Alleging “unholy nexus” between Mr Khan and the CPI(M)-led state government, Opposition leader VD Satheesan said there are middlemen to settle issues between them.

“They are doing illegal activities like violating the university laws, and constitutional provisions,” alleged Mr Satheesan.

Governor Khan had approved the policy address late yesterday night after a brief confrontation with the state government. Sources say the Governor had earlier refused to approve the policy speech objecting to state government's decision to allow pension for personal staff of ministers.

Mr Khan, according to sources, had also expressed strong displeasure regarding a letter by the General Administration Department (GAD) Principal Secretary against the appointment of a BJP leader as his Additional Personal Assistant.

The Secretary's letter, which was leaked to the media, had stated that the appointment was being made "against precedents"..."only based on "Governor's desire".

The issue was resolved after the Kerala government replaced KR Jyothilal as the Principal Secretary (GAD) with a senior civil servant.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also visited the Raj Bhavan and met the Governor in a bid to pacify him.