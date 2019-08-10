On CCTV, Kerala Man's Narrow Escape From Mudslide

The escape of a man from Malappuram was caught on CCTV.

A video that shows the narrow escape of a man from a mudslide has surfaced from Malappuram district of Kerala where several districts are battling flood fury for a second consecutive year.

In a video captured on a CCTV camera, the man carrying a black umbrella is seen walking towards an elderly woman before the mudslide emerges. The man then alerts the woman as he runs to avoid getting trapped in the mudslide.

Some reports said the elderly woman is this man's mother. The man narrowly escapes; however, the woman was apparently swept away.

More than 40 people have been killed and over one lakh have been displaced in Kerala in the last three days amid heavy rainfall.

Two major incidents of landslides have been reported from Wayanad and Malappuram in the last three days. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said at least 40 people are feared trapped and three have been killed in the landslide in Malappuram.

Several people are also feared trapped in Wayanad after a major landslide buried an entire cluster of homes of plantation workers at a tea estate on Thursday evening. At least 200 were injured in the incident, officials said.

"The area is dangerous. What we understand is that 15 people are still missing," Wayanad Sub Collector NSK Umesh, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, adding search operations by Army and National Disaster Response Force teams are still on.

A red alert, which suggests likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, has been issued for today for seven districts in the state - Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. Five others, including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kasargod, have been issued orange alerts.

Train services have been disrupted due to heavy rains. Southern Railways has cancelled several trains, including the Kannur-Alapuzha Express, on Saturday. Many trains have been partially cancelled with routes cut short to avoid the flooded areas.

