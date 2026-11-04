'Must Undergo Inspection': Centre Flags Irregularities In Kerala Bar Licences

In an affidavit submitted before the court, the Centre said hotels were granted bar licences merely on the basis of applications seeking star classification, without obtaining the mandatory certification from the Union Tourism Ministry.

The development raises fresh questions about the LDF government's bar licensing decisions and whether the prescribed regulatory safeguards were followed.

The ministry clarified that submitting an application does not confer star status. Hotels must first meet the prescribed standards and undergo a physical inspection before certification can be granted.

According to the affidavit, several hotel operators applied for classification without fulfilling the required conditions and subsequently delayed inspections, even as the state proceeded to grant bar licences.

The union government contended that the licensing decisions violated applicable excise rules and Supreme Court judgements.

The affidavit was filed in connection with a petition seeking action against hotels allegedly benefiting from irregularities in the star-classification process.

Meanwhile, the controversy over alleged irregularities in granting bar licences in Kerala has intensified, with Excise Minister M Liju announcing a wider probe into whether licences were issued to establishments that failed to meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

The minister also said he has sought an explanation from Excise Commissioner Sriram Sambasiva Rao regarding the granting of excise licences to airport lounges.

The developments come amid a growing political uproar over the Union Tourism Ministry's affidavit before the Kerala High Court, alleging serious lapses in the state's bar licensing process.