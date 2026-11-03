Retired Pilot, Kerala High Court Judge Conquer Gruelling Goa Ironman 70.3

Retired Air Force pilot Captain Vinod Augustine and Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas found themselves pursuing the same extraordinary goal on the roads of Goa: conquering the gruelling Ironman 70.3 challenge.

For Augustine, a Kochi native, one of the most memorable moments was cycling alongside the High Court judge, whose determination left a lasting impression.

"It was wonderful to be riding alongside the judge and seeing his passion for endurance sports," Augustine recalled. For him, the moment was a reminder that age and demanding professional responsibilities need not stand in the way of extraordinary personal ambitions. "Immediately after the accomplishment, the judge moved away, and I couldn't catch up with him after the challenge," he said.

The judge had quite a story of his own.

Inspired by his son's participation in the same event two years ago, Justice Thomas began training only in April. On his first day in the pool, he could barely swim 50 metres continuously. Years of working 16 to 18 hours a day had taken their toll, while meniscal injuries and muscle tears repeatedly interrupted his preparations.

Yet, on November 1, he was among nearly 1,650 participants who took on the challenge at Miramar, Goa. Despite jellyfish stings during the swim, punishing cycling climbs and the exhaustion of a half-marathon, the judge crossed the finish line, completing the race in 8 hours, 46 minutes and 44 seconds.

Kurian's work in the court has also made headlines in the past. His ruling that the Kerala High Court can quash an ECIR filed by the Enforcement Directorate, his direction to include POCSO awareness in the school curriculum, and rejection of a plea for monitoring the ED and customs case of gold smuggling through diplomatic channels have been among the most prominent.

The Ironman 70.3 is no ordinary sporting event. It demands a 1.9-kilometre swim, 90 kilometres of cycling and a 21.1-kilometre run, all in succession. Born in Hawaii in 1978, the Ironman concept has evolved into a global endurance movement, drawing participants from diverse professions and age groups.

For Augustine, a qualified divemaster, swimming was relatively easy. Even cycling 90 kilometres felt like a warm-up. But running in the Goan heat, with exhausted legs and a steep hill to climb three times, became his real test.

"Running became the real test of endurance and mental strength," he said.

The event also brought together an unlikely mix of participants, including BJP leader and former IPS officer K Annamalai, who completed the challenge, and women from the armed forces, some of whom Augustine recalled finishing on the podium.

For the retired pilot, the most rewarding part wasn't simply earning his first Ironman medal. It was meeting people from different walks of life, hearing their stories and discovering what drove them to push beyond their limits. "My roots are also from Kochi and it felt special," he said.

Because at an Ironman finish line, titles and professions count for little. "Endurance is the only credential that matters," said Augustine.

