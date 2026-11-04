Kerala Sanskrit University Students Move Supreme Court Against Exam Ban, Seek Urgent Hearing

Sixteen suspended students of Kerala's Kalady Sanskrit University have approached the Supreme Court, challenging a Kerala High Court division bench order that barred them from appearing for examinations. With only hours left before the examinations begin, the students are seeking an urgent hearing. Their petition is scheduled to be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India today.

Advocate K R Subhash Chandran is representing the students. The Supreme Court's decision on their plea will be crucial, as the students risk missing their examinations.

The development comes after a division bench of the Kerala High Court overturned an earlier single-judge order that had allowed the suspended students to appear for the examinations.

Why Were The 16 Students Suspended?

The 16 students were suspended following a campus protest on August 13, during which Vice-Chancellor Dr Sisa Thomas was allegedly physically assaulted. Ten of the suspended students are PhD researchers, while six were scheduled to appear for examinations.

The university had challenged the single-judge order, arguing that the suspended students did not meet the mandatory attendance requirement to appear for the examinations. The division bench subsequently set aside the relief granted to the students.

Earlier, the university syndicate had offered to reinstate 12 of the 16 students on the condition that they submit an apology. However, the students rejected the proposal.

SFI Re-Enacts Controversial Mock Funeral Skit

Meanwhile, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has intensified its protest on the university campus by re-enacting a controversial street skit depicting a mock funeral. The performance had earlier triggered an uproar and contributed to the students' suspension in August.

The SFI union staged the performance again to protest against the university's disciplinary action and the High Court ruling.

SFI leaders have maintained that their agitation will continue.

With the examinations just hours away, all eyes are now on the Supreme Court, as its decision on the students' plea could determine whether they get an opportunity to appear for the examinations.

(With inputs from Faisal)