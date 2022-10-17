'Statements That Lower Dignity Of Office...': Kerala Governor Warns Ministers

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday warned LDF ministers

Khan's 'warning' is the latest development vis-a-vis the ongoing tussle between the ruling LDF in Kerala and the Raj Bhavan over various issues.

The ruling CPI(M) and Congress-led UDF opposition hit out at Khan saying he has no power under the Constitution to remove ministers. Kerala Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup said the Governor does not have such powers. "Provisions of the Constitution do not visualise any such power on the part of the Governor," he said.

Against the background of harsh criticism he is facing from Left leaders and ministers, the Governor on Twitter said that while the chief minister and council of ministers have every right to advise him, statements of individual ministers that lowered the dignity of his office can invite action.

"Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: "The CM and Council of Ministers have every right to advise Governor. But statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor, can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure": PRO, KeralaRajBhavan," tweeted.

According to legal and Constitutional expert PDT Achari, withdrawal of pleasure means sacking of a minister or a chief minister by a governor. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that Khan's warning showed his ignorance of the Constitution and Parliamentary democracy.

"The Governor does not have the power to withdraw or remove ministers as they are appointed or removed on the advice of the CM. His tweet attacks the very basis of the Constitution and I request him to withdraw the same," Govindan said in a statement.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the Governor does not have the power to withdraw ministers for any lapses by the state government.

"No ministers can be withdrawn or removed at the pleasure of the Governor," Satheesan said in a statement. He also said that the ongoing row between the Governor and the state government was a joke.

The Governor and the ruling Left front have been at loggerheads for some time over him giving his approval to certain legislations, like the Lok Ayukta and University Laws Amendment Bills, passed by the Kerala Assembly and appointments to the universities in the state.

Several Left ministers have been saying that the Governor is bound to act in accordance with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers and he cannot hold on to the bills indefinitely without signing or sending them back.

Some Left leaders and ministers had alleged that Khan was creating a constitutional crisis in the state at the behest of the BJP and RSS and was trying to implement the policies of the latter in Kerala.

The warning to remove ministers is the second unexpected move by Khan in the last few days. Recently, as Chancellor of Universities in the state, the Governor had issued an order for removal of 15 members of the Senate of the Kerala University.

Khan had taken the action after his repeated directions to hold a senate meeting and provide a nominee for the selection committee went unheeded, sources in the Raj Bhavan had said. The selection committee was to appoint a Vice-Chancellor.

