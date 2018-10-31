Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Godown In Thiruvananthapuram

People living as far as a kilometre away from the plastic godown have been evacuated

A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday evening. Visuals from the spot showed thick smoke billowing out.

Workers who were in the unit, managed to rush out as soon as the fire broke out, some of them said. No casualties have been reported so far.

Such is the fire that authorities have ordered evacuation in a one kilometer radius of the warehouse.

At least 30 fire engines have been trying to contain the blaze, that started around 7 pm.

Fire engines from nearby Kollam district and the city airport have also been asked to join the operations.

With inputs from PTI

