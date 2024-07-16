Patient Stuck In Kerala Hospital's Lift For 1.5 Days, 3 Staffers Suspended

The patient was identified as Raveendran Nair from Ullur. (Representational)

The Kerala Health Department on Monday suspended three staff members of Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital after a patient got stuck in a lift.

Three suspended staff members include two lift operators and a duty sergeant of the hospital.

The patient was identified as Raveendran Nair from Ullur.

A patient got stuck inside a lift at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Saturday and was rescued on Monday morning at 6 am.

He was rescued after more than 1.5 days and nobody in the hospital was aware of a patient being stuck inside the lift at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College's OP Block.

Meanwhile, Raveendran got stuck in the lift when he was leaving the hospital and the lift reportedly got stuck in between two floors.

As his phone remained unreachable, the man's family filed a missing case with the medical college police on Sunday night.

The family members said that there were no signboards indicating the lift was out of service.

Health Minister Veena George directed an immediate investigation into the incident.

The action was taken following an investigation by a team comprising the Department of Medical Education, the joint director, principal and the superintendent.

