Man Pours Petrol On Woman, Sets Her On Fire, Then Tries To End Own Life

A man, after setting a woman on fire in Kerala's Kozhikode by pouring petrol on her, attempted to end his life by setting himself on fire, the police said today.

Both have been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital, they said.

The incident was reported from Thikkodi grama panchayat office at around 10 AM.

An employee of the Panchayat said the flames were contained and both were rushed to a hospital in Koyilandi before shifting them to Kozhikode Medical College.

A postgraduate in computer science, the woman had joined as a project assistant in the Panchayat only four days ago.

The police said the man's identity and the reason behind the crime are being investigated.