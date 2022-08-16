Man Found Dead In Flat In Kerala's Kochi

Police officials said a team has been deputed to arrest the suspects. (Representational)

A man was found dead in a flat near Infopark in Kochi, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Malappuram native Sajeev was found wrapped in a bedsheet, police said.

"As per the preliminary investigation, we understand that he was staying with three other persons. We have identified the suspects and will take them into custody soon," a senior police official told PTI.

Police officials said a team has been deputed to arrest the suspects.

