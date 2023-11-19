Malayalam Actor Vinod Thomas Found Dead Inside Parked Car: 5 Facts

Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas, who is best known for his work as a character artiste in several popular films, died on Saturday. The actor was found dead inside a parked car at a hotel near Pampady in Kottayam. The police said that Vinod Thomas, 45, was found dead after the hotel management informed them that a person had been inside a car parked on its premises for a long time. As per reports, the actor had allegedly reached the hotel around 11 am and his body was discovered only around 8.30 pm. The police had to break the glass of the car's window to pull Vinod out. He was taken to a private hospital when he was declared dead.

Here are five facts about the late actor.

In addition to his work in films, Vinod Thomas has also worked in several Malayalam television shows and short films.

Vinod Thomas was also well-known for his singing abilities and was a celebrated stage actor.

Vinod Thomas was unmarried.

Some of his most celebrated works include Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Bhoothakaalam, Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, and Vashi. He was last seen in the 2023 film Bhagavan Dasante Ramrajyam.

Vinod Thomas belonged to a village called Meenadom in Kerala's Kottayam district.

According to Mathrubhumi, the investigative team is considering the possibility that Vinod Thomas' death might be attributed to inhaling a toxic gas while sitting inside the car. Reports suggest that the poisonous substance emitted from the car's air conditioning system could be responsible for the fatality. However, this can only be confirmed after the release of the post-mortem report by the police.