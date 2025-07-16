Is Mobile Phone Addiction As Bad As Drug Abuse? This Kerala Film Says So

E Valayam, a Malayalam children's film, is fast becoming a sensation among schoolchildren across Kerala, drawing large crowds to theatres in districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. With theatres sporting a festive look, excited schoolchildren are lining up to watch this socially impactful film that explores the timely subject of addiction to electronic devices.

Directed by Revathy S Varma, E Valayam tells the story of a young girl, played by Ashli Usha, who is addicted to her mobile phone, mirroring her uncle's battle with alcoholism.

The film, which hit the screens on June 15, draws a compelling parallel between digital addiction and substance abuse, delivering a powerful message: mobile phone overuse can be just as harmful as alcohol dependency.

Ashli's real-life father, well-known screenwriter and actor Renji Panicker plays her father in the film, while popular actor Dr Muthumani takes on the role of her mother.

E Valayam also highlights nomophobia - the fear or anxiety caused by not having access to a mobile phone - and educates young viewers on the need to seek help when digital habits become harmful.

Certified as a children's and public education film, E Valayam has earned praise from educators and audiences alike. "It's a great film for the current younger generation addicted to phones and social media without realising," said a Class 10 student after watching the film. "It's very informative on mobile phone and social media addiction - a film today's children ought to watch," said a teacher accompanying students. Another remarked, "It's thought provoking. Both children and we adults love it."

The Kerala government has granted an entertainment tax concession to support the film's educational value.

Producer Joby Joy, who has long worked in the cyber safety space, said, "We want to dub this film in all South Indian languages and take it to children across the southern states."

Comparisons are being drawn to the 1984 classic My Dear Kuttichathan, with director Revathy noting, "Every filmmaker wants to convey a message besides entertaining the audience. I'm happy E Valayam carries a strong, relevant message for today's kids."