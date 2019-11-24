62-Year-Old Retired Policeman Found Stabbed In Kerala

CR Sasidharan was allegedly killed while on a morning walk at 5 am (Representational)

A 62-year-old retired policeman was found dead with stab injuries in Kerala's Kottayam on Sunday morning, police said.

Retired Additional Sub Inspector CR Sasidharan was found lying in a pool of blood in Mudiyoorkkara area on Gandhinagar-Medical college road at around 6 am by the pedestrians, they said.

Police suspect the death of CR Sasidharan to be a case of murder.

CR Sasidharan was allegedly killed while on a morning walk at 5 am.

There were injury marks on the back of his head and left hand, they added.

He is survived by wife and two children.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, police said.

