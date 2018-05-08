Kerala Woman Confined By Mom Over Affair With Muslim Man Rescued The woman, whose father had died a few years ago, had fallen in love with a Muslim man, which was opposed by her mother, who brought her to Mangaluru and left her in the 'care' of the BJP leader last year, police said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police rescued the woman last week following investigations after she posted a video. (Representational) Mangaluru: A 24 year-old woman from Kerala has been rescued after being under "illegal confinement" in a house here following her mother's objection to her relationship with a Muslim man, police said.



Hailing from Thrissur in Kerala, the woman was kept under illegal confinement at the rented house of a local BJP leader for the last one year, they said adding a case had been registered against her mother.



Police rescued the woman last week following investigations after she posted a video on the social media about her plight two months ago.



The woman, whose father had died a few years ago, had fallen in love with a Muslim man, which was opposed by her mother, who brought her to Mangaluru and left her in the 'care' of the BJP leader last year, police said.



The victim had been in illegal confinement since then.



She had uploaded a video clip from an undisclosed destination in the city on her plight in the social media two months ago, after which the police conducted an investigation and traced her.



The woman was rescued five days ago and had been accommodated in a womens rehabilitation centre here as she needed treatment, police said.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Uma Prashant said a case had been registered against the woman's mother for forcible detention.



Police said further appropriateaction would be taken after a comprehensive investigationinto the incident.



In the video, the woman was seen saying her family had been telling everyone that she was working in the city while shewas in confinement.



"This house belongs to a BJP leader and Iam mentally drained," she had said.



The women alleged she was provided psychiatric treatment at a hospital at Thrissur after which she was admitted to an ashram "run by Sangh Parivar activists" there and then brought here.



