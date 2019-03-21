Kerala Woman Abandons Baby, Alleges Rape In CPM Office. Cops Say Not True

The woman claimed that she was raped inside the CPI(M) office in Palakkad last year.

A young woman in Kerala was named in a police complaint for allegedly abandoning her newborn baby on a roadside last week. But during investigation, the 21-year-old alleged that she was raped inside a local office of the ruling CPI(M) in Palakkad district.

The woman. who first told this to the hospital authorities and then to the police, said she was raped by a student activist in June last year in Cherpulassery in rural Palakkad.

The woman claimed in her complaint that she went to the CPI(M) office for preparation of a college magazine, when the incident happened.

However, the details were found to be different in the initial investigation, according to the police. "The girl got to know the guy through WhatsApp or Facebook. And she was allegedly raped at her rented place itself, where she met the boy. There is no link to the CPM area committee office in our investigation, except that the accused man ran a garage near the area committee office. But he has no links with CPM. The girl's family has CPI(M) connections," Palakkad police chief Sabu PS said.

The woman and her family, reportedly told the police that they did not know about the pregnancy till the delivery, which happened at home.

The police has begun the process of filing a case of rape against the accused as further investiagtion is underway.

A local CPI(M) leader said the party would probe if such an incident has taken place in its office and police also should conduct a "truthful" and "scientific" probe, he added.

Palakkad's lawmaker, MB Rajesh, who is being fielded by the LDF(Left Democratic Front) in the April 23 Lok Sabha election, has demanded that truth should come out as early as possible.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.