Kerala To Move Resolution In Assembly Against Uniform Civil Code: Report

The Left government in Kerala will move a resolution in the State Assembly on Tuesday to urge the BJP-led central government to withdraw from its plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, official sources said on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will move the resolution in this regard, they said.

The government, in its resolution, will urge the Central Government to withdraw from the move to implement the Uniform Civil Code, they added.

The CPI(M)-led government's decision came amid an ongoing campaign against the UCC by both the ruling Left and the opposition Congress-led UDF in the state, as well as various religious organisations in the state.

Both the fronts had organised seminars separately in Kozhikode recently against the UCC, in which the representatives of various religious organisations took part.

In a recent statement, the chief minister alleged that the "electoral agenda" of the BJP was behind raking up the issue of the UCC and urged the central government to withdraw from the move to impose it.

Mr Vijayan, who is also a senior leader of the CPI(M), has said the Centre's move can only be seen as a plan to implement the "majority communal agenda of 'one nation, one culture' by wiping out the cultural diversity of the country."

"The Central Government and the Law Commission should withdraw from the move to impose the Uniform Civil Code," he has said.

