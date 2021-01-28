'1 Lakh Per Day': Kerala To Increase Testing Amid Coronavirus Surge

Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to abstain from unnecessary travel after 10 PM (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced several measures to stem the growth of coronavirus cases in the state, which has been recording the highest number of Covid cases in the country. The leader said testing in the state will be increased to 1 lakh per day.



"Measures are being taken to increase the daily testing to 1 lakh. 70% of these will be RT-PCR," Mr Vijayan told the media, while mentioning that there were criticisms that the state was doing more antigen tests.

Around 20,000 police personnel will be deployed at public places till February 10 to ensure that precautionary measures against the virus are being followed by the people, Mr Vijayan said, adding ward-level committees involving health workers, ASHA workers, Janmaitri police will be revived.

He also urged people to abstain from unnecessary travel after 10 PM or to organise gatherings in closed halls.

"Everyone is asking why Kerala is recording such high cases? It is a state reporting the highest cases. Even Scandinavian countries with the highest standards are facing the second or third wave of Covid. For a fast-spreading pandemic, this is a normal course," he told reporters.



"The fact that the Covid spread is increasing is an indication that there are many who have not been infected, and thus have the possibility of contracting it. According to official data, less than 3% of people in Kerala have been infected with the virus," he added.



In India, Kerala has the highest number of active cases accounting for about 42 per cent of the overall 1.7 lakh active caseload. It is followed by Maharashtra. According to sources, the centre had recently raised concerns over low testing, inadequate contact tracing in Kerala. The Kerala Chapter of Indian Medical Association had recommended the government to increase testing in the state to 1 lakh per day in September.