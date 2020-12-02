Kerala Speaker Refers Breach Of Privilege Notice Against Minister To Ethics Committee

A breach of privilege notice against Thomas Isaac has been referred to the ethics committee (File)

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan today referred a Breach of Privilege notice against Finance Minister Thomas Isaac to the Committee on Privilege and Ethics. This is the first time that the Speaker has referred a notice against a sitting minister to the committee.

Filed by Congress MLA VD Sateeshan, the notice is against the alleged premature disclosure of a Comptroller and Auditor General report on alleged violations by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

Mr Sateeshan had slammed the alleged disclosure as an infringement of the rights of the House, as details were of the report were released by the minister before it was tabled in the Assembly.

The referral to the ethics committee comes shortly after Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan asked the Finance Minister for an explanation.

The minister had earlier said that he thought the report was a draft version and not the final.

Reacting to news of referral of the notice to the ethic committee, Mr Issac, who appeared before the Speaker on Monday to explain his action, said he welcomed the decision.

"I will explain everything to the ethics committee when I appear before it, and they can take a decision," he was quoted by news agency PTI, adding that he had not violated any rules.

"Since the formation of the state, this is probably the first time, such an issue has come up. he minister has pointed out this was not just a matter of breach of privilege of the Assembly but there are certain unprecedented situations with regard to the CAG report," the Speaker said.

So let the committee take a decision in a democratic manner after hearing both the sides

Sources say the nine-member committee will probe various aspects of the alleged breach, including if it was intentional. The committee will meet Friday, according to PTI.

With input from PTI