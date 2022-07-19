Kerala Ruling Coalition Convener Put On IndiGo 'No Fly List': Report

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was on board during the incident. (Representational)

IndiGo Airlines has put Kerala ruling front Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s convenor EP Jayarajan and two Youth Congress workers on 'no fly list' over their unruly act inside the aircraft when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was on board.

The action was taken following Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines on unruly passengers, IndiGo Airlines has set up a committee and based on findings, three passengers have been put on 'no fly list'.

An incident of unruly behaviour or conduct occurred on June 13 on board IndiGo flight No. 6E - 7407 from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram ("Flight") involving Naveen Kumar RK, Farsin Majeed PP and EP Jayarajan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also on board.

In accordance with the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3- AIR Transport Series M Part VI Issue II, IndiGo had referred the matter to the Internal Committee for Adjudication on Unruly Passengers and No Fly List ("Internal Committee") constituted in terms of the CAR. The Internal Committee on July 16, passed its final order in the above-mentioned proceedings.

Internal Committee unanimously held Naveen Kumar RK and Farsin Majeed PP guilty of Level I offence under the CAR and further in view of the repenting attitude of the respondents, the committee banned them for a period of two weeks and accordingly put them on 'no-fly list'.

The Committee found Mr Jayarajan guilty of Level II offence under the CAR and in view of his repenting attitude, the committee held that he should be banned for a period of three weeks and put him on the 'no-fly list'.