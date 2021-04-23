Kerala Reports 28,447 New Covid Cases, Highest Single-Day Surge So Far

So far, 1,48,58,794 samples have been tested.in the state. (File)

Kerala continued to witness a spike in fresh COVID-19 infections adding 28,447 cases on Friday, the highest single day surge so far, pushing the caseload to 13,50,501, the state government said.

A total of 1.78 lakh people are presently undergoing treatment for the infection, while 5,663 have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,66,135.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the count has mounted to 5,055 with 27 additional deaths.

The state has been witnessing a steep surge in cases with 26,995 cases being reported on Thursday, 22,414 cases on Wednesday and 19,577 on Tuesday.

While Ernakulam accounted for the highest number of cases-- 4548, Kozhikode recorded 3,939 and three districts reported over 2000 cases.

As part of a mass collection of samples on Wednesday and Thursday, 2,90,262 samples were collected.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,30,617 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 21.78 per cent.

So far, 1,48,58,794 samples have been tested.

Those who tested positive today included 73 health workers, while 315 people had come from outside the state and 26,303 were infected through contact.

As many as 3,91,463 people are under observation for the virus infection, including 16,999 in hospitals.