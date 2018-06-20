Kerala Policeman Moves High Court To Quash Complaint Against Him According to Mr Gavaskar, driver of Additional Director General of Police Sudesh Kumar, the officer's wife and daughter Ms Snigdha misbehaved with him after he turned up late to pick them up last week.

A Kerala policeman who alleged he was beaten by the daughter of a senior police officer on Wednesday filed a petition before the High Court to quash a complaint filed against him.



According to the complaint filed by Mr Gavaskar, Ms Snigdha hit him with her mobile phone. Ms Snigdha also registered a complaint, accusing Mr Gavaskar of misbehaving with her.



In his petition, Mr Gavaskar said the case against him was false and baseless. The High Court decided to accept the petition and posted the case for Thursday.



The Crime Branch on Wednesday recorded Mr Gavaskar's statement.



