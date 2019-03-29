Kerala Police Probes Death Threat Against Ex-ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair

The official said the threat came in a letter two days ago, adding that it mentioned the name of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

G Madhavan Nair, 75, retired as ISRO chairman in 2009.


Thiruvananthapuram: 

Kerala Police have intensified the investigation into a death threat against former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair, warning him not to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an intelligence official said in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The official said the threat came in a letter two days ago, adding that it mentioned the name of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"It has been sent for a high-profile forensic examination and the test results are awaited," the official said.

Mr Nair, 75, retired as ISRO chairman in 2009. He is a Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee.

Mr Nair had played a crucial role in the design and development of the cryogenic engine for the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

He joined the BJP last year.



