Kerala Police Probes Death Threat Against Ex-ISRO Chairman Madhavan Nair

G Madhavan Nair, 75, retired as ISRO chairman in 2009.

Kerala Police have intensified the investigation into a death threat against former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair, warning him not to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an intelligence official said in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The official said the threat came in a letter two days ago, adding that it mentioned the name of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"It has been sent for a high-profile forensic examination and the test results are awaited," the official said.

Mr Nair, 75, retired as ISRO chairman in 2009. He is a Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee.

Mr Nair had played a crucial role in the design and development of the cryogenic engine for the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

He joined the BJP last year.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.