Kerala Files FIR Against UP YouTuber For Alleged "Communal" Video, BJP Hits Back

The Kerala Police has filed a first information report (FIR) against social media influencer and YouTuber Amrit Singh Darren on charges of creating enmity between religious communities. The BJP has slammed the Kerala government of playing "selective secularism" using the FIR against the vlogger.

The police filed the case under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police action followed an Instagram video in which Darren criticised the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government for allegedly accepting funding from Arab countries to aid and promote Islam in Kerala.

In the video, the vlogger from Uttar Pradesh alleged that a cafe in Fort Kochi named after the holy city of Kashi displayed a statue of Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and served beef.

The clip drew criticism from the state government with both Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Leader of the Opposition and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan condemning the remarks.

"Keralam stands united. Communal hatred has no place here," Satheesan said in a post on X. "The recent Instagram video by a vlogger from outside the state, attempting to spread misinformation about Fort Kochi, portray our state in a negative light, and divide communities, is unacceptable."

He confirmed that a case has been filed and the "law will take its course".

Reacting to the FIR, BJP's Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Satheesan of practising "selective secularism" after the chief minister posted about the FIR against the vlogger.

Chandrasekhar pointed out he agreed with Satheesan's sentiment that Kerala belonged to all Malayalees - who alone would decide the state's present and future, including its food, culture and celebrations - but he would guard against any attempt to diminish the state as Kerala is very much a part of India and every Malayalee is an Indian.

"Sensitivities of people who are pro-India and Hindu must also be taken into account by the Kerala chief minister," Chandrasekhar said. He said that "episodical reactions are not right" and that the chief minister must also respond to the Hindu community and patriots who raise alarm against people who support Hamas.

Chandrasekhar, who had served as a Union minister earlier, questioned the ruling Congress and the CPI(M) over what he described as their support for a political culture that disrespected religious sentiments.

"Do not encourage anti-India, anti-Hindu sentiment like Jinnah worship. In that, you will have our support. But selective secularism and selective talk of communal harmony will make you like every other fake politician before you. And we will resist it. Fully. Everytime," Chandrasekhar said and questioned how Satheesan would respond if a restaurant named after a Muslim holy city served pork.

Coming to the chief minister's support, state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said he had called for action against the vlogger for spreading falsehoods and stoking communal suspicion about Varkala and Fort Kochi, describing the filing of the FIR as a necessary step.

"Our temples, mosques, churches, art and diverse communities are part of our shared heritage. No campaign of hate can erase that," Chennithala said on X, adding that freedom of expression is not a licence to incite communal enmity.

The BJP leader, however, cited Articles 19 and 19(2) of the Constitution to point out that the right to freedom of speech and expression along with its restrictions applied equally to every Indian, and asked the chief minister to ensure equal sensitivity and respect for Hindus, Christians and Muslims.

Chandrasekhar alleged Vijayan had targeted him for speaking against what he described as Hamas' radicalisation efforts in Kerala. The two leaders had previously exchanged words after a former Hamas leader attended a Palestine-related event online in Kerala in October 2023 when the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) was in power.