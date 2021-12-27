Kerala Police Arrest 50 After Christmas Eve Clash Between Migrant Workers, Cops

Kerala Police have arrested 50 people after Christmas Eve celebrations at a migrant labourer's camp in Ernakulam turned violent, leading to an attack on police personnel.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when migrant workers were celebrating Christmas in the Kizhakkambalam area of Ernakulam district. Police said that the clash began as one group wanted to continue the celebrations, while another wanted it to stop.

When the police arrived to disperse the workers, they attacked the cops.

"Most of the accused were in an intoxicated state. As the police arrived on the scene, stones were pelted, one police vehicle set on fire, the other destroyed," one of the injured police officials of Kunnathunad Police Station told NDTV.

Visuals of the violence which went viral on social media showed a large group of people surrounding the police vehicles, climbing on top of them, pelting them with stones and then thrashing them with sticks, leaving the vehicles in shambles.

Subsequently, after the policemen retreated to safety, the workers set fire to one of the vehicles.

Eight policemen, including a Circle Inspector, were injured in the violence and some of them also required surgery.

Police said that most of the workers work with the Kitex Corporation.

"50 migrant workers have been identified and arrested as of now, for attempt to murder, destruction of public property," police said.

The authorities are trying to identify more migrant workers who were involved in the clash.