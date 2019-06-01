Kerala Nurse Attacked, Ear Cut Off By Stalker In Thiruvananthapuram

Police has registered a case of attempted murder against the accused. (Representational)

A nurse in Thiruvananthapuram was allegedly attacked on Friday by a man she knew from work, who cut her ear off, in Kerala's latest case of stalking and violence. The accused used to work as an Ambulance driver in the same hospital as her, police said.

The woman, 39, was attacked by the 35-year-old man with a sharp weapon in broad daylight, at around 7. She was rescued when a police van was driving by, and intervened.

"It was the police patrol vehicle that was passing that scene of crime and swung into action, taking into the custody the accused immediately and the police rushed the woman to the hospital", the police official told NDTV.

In addition to the mutilation, the nurse suffered major injuries on her head and neck. She is now admitted in the Intensive Care Unit.

Police has registered a case of attempted murder against the accused, identified as Nithin.

"The accused had a clear attempt of killing her and woman has sustained three-four severe injuries. The two knew each other before but it appears that the woman did not agree to something, for which Nithin seems to have attacked the woman", a police official said.

The woman is from Pathanamthitta and works as a nurse at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram city where she came in contact with Nithin who later became an auto rickshaw driver.

In March, an 18-year-old woman was set on fire in Kerala's Thiruvalla by a man, also 18 years old, after she rejected his proposal. The accused, Ajin Reji, allegedly poured petrol on the woman and set her on fire. She suffered 60 per cent burns and days later died due to injuries.

