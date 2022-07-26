Kerala Man Hacked To Death, Killers Knocked On His Door: Police

The police said personal rivalry was suspected as reason behind the murder. (Representational image)

A 63-year old man, who was sleeping in his house, was hacked to death by a gang of assailants at Kulukkallur in this north Kerala district on early Tuesday, police said.

The man was identified as Abbas, a marriage broker by profession hailing from Vandumthara in Palakkad.

According to police, the murderers said to have arrived in an autorickshaw, knocked on the door and brought him out of the house before hacking him to death with some sharp weapon.

The assailants later fled the scene, they said.

Though Abbas was rushed to a nearby government hospital, he died due to injuries.

Koppam police, who are investigating the case, said personal rivalry between the dead man and the attackers was suspected as reason behind the murder.

Some suspects were taken into custody but no arrest was recorded so far, they added.