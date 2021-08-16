Kerala Man Dies After Flying Peacock Hits Bike, Bird Dead Too

The man was going to the station to drop his wife when the bird flew in from a field. (Representational)

A 34-year-old man died and his wife was injured after he lost control of his two-wheeler and fell on the road when a flying peacock hit him at Ayyanthole near Thrissur today, police said.

The man, identified as Pramosh, was going to the Thrissur railway station to drop his wife when the bird flew from the nearby paddy field and hit him. Mr Pramosh lost control of the two-wheeler and he and his wife fell on the road.

Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved, police said. His wife is admitted to a hospital here. The couple married six months ago, police said.

The peacock also died in the incident and the carcass was removed from the road by forest officials.

Police said a case has been registered.