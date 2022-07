Kerala Man Alleges Cops Urinated Near Home, Beat Him When He Protested

Police said a case was lodged on Saturday and the accused have been arrested.

A man was allegedly beaten up by some police personnel for objecting to them urinating outside the walls of his house near Kilimanoor here.

While the victim has alleged that police took no action on his complaint, delayed various procedures, like recording his statement, and repeatedly tried to settle the matter, an officer of Kilimanoor police station said an FIR was lodged on Saturday afternoon itself when the incident happened and the accused were also arrested.

While refusing to give details of the FIR or the sections under which the accused were booked, the officer said they were released on station bail after their arrest was recorded.

According to the victim-complainant, the accused are posted at Changanassery police station in Kottayam district of Kerala and were on their way to a police association meeting when the incident occurred.

The complainant told a TV channel that when he objected to the accused urinating outside the boundary wall of his home, they hit him on both sides of the head and also injured his hands.

Thereafter, they left the scene in the vehicle which he chased down and removed its key, the complainant said. Subsequently, the accused again beat him up to get the key back, he claimed.

When he filed a complaint at Kilimanoor police station, they delayed the procedures as police personnel were involved, the complainant alleged and said he will be taking it forward in view of the injuries suffered by him and also on account of the harm caused to his reputation.

The man said he has been repeatedly getting calls to settle the matter.

