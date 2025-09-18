Kerala High Court Orders Probe Into 'Missing' Gold From Idols At Sabarimala

The Kerala High Court has ordered a vigilance probe into the alleged "missing" gold from the idols of the 'Dwarapalaka' at the Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple.

The court, acting on its own motion (suo motu), has expressed grave concern over a discrepancy of approximately 4.54 kg of gold, which was unaccounted for after the idols were sent for re-plating in 2019.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar noted that when the copper plates, which are clad in gold and adorn the Dwarapalaka idols, were removed for fresh gold-plating in 2019, they weighed 42.8 kg. However, when they were produced before a Chennai-based firm for the work, their weight had inexplicably dropped to 38.258 kg.

This glaring shortfall of 4.54 kg has been termed an "alarming discrepancy" by the court, demanding a detailed and comprehensive investigation.

The court also questioned why the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which administers the temple, failed to report this significant weight loss at the time.

The case involves the statues of 'Dwarapalas', which are a common feature in Hindu temple architecture. The term "Dwarapala" is Sanskrit for "door guard".

These are often imposing sculptures of warriors or divine beings placed on either side of the entrance to a temple's sanctum sanctorum or other sacred spaces. Their primary role is to serve as gatekeepers, protecting the sacred space from negative influences and ensuring the sanctity of the deity within.

In the context of the Sabarimala temple, the gold-clad Dwarapala idols are a crucial part of the shrine's heritage and architectural tradition.

The High Court's scrutiny began after it took up a plea regarding the abrupt and unauthorised removal of the gold-plated panels from the Dwarapala idols for repair. The court had previously directed the TDB to bring the panels back from Chennai.

In its latest order, the court highlighted not just the missing gold but also a series of administrative lapses, including the casual manner in which these valuable articles were handed over to a private sponsor without proper protocol.

The court has directed the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of the TDB, who is of the rank of a Superintendent of Police, to conduct a thorough investigation, examine all relevant records, and submit a detailed report within three weeks. The TDB has been instructed to cooperate fully with the vigilance probe.