Kerala High Court Hands Over Woman Student's Missing Case To CBI

The Thiruvananthapuram unit of the CBI will probe the case.

The Kerala High Court on Friday handed over to CBI the investigation into the disappearance of Jesna Maria James, a second-year B Com student, from her home in Pathanamthitta district nearly three years ago.

The court directed the state crime branch, which was investigating the case, to hand over the case diary and related files to CBI.

The Thiruvananthapuram unit of the CBI will probe the case.

Earlier, the court had sought the response of the Central Bureau of Investigation in a plea seeking its probe into the woman's disappearance since March 22, 2018.

The plea was filed by the woman's family and Kerala Students Union leader Abhijith.

When the matter came up today, CBI informed the court that it was ready to probe the case.

The probe agency said it suspects the case has inter-state links and something serious has happened.

The court also directed the state government to provide adequate infrastructure support to the CBI in its investigation.

Earlier, the crime branch had informed the court that all possible measures were taken by it to trace the missing woman.