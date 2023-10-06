Kerala High Court Grants Parole To Convict To Undergo IVF Treatment

The Kerala High Court intervened in a petition filed by the wife of the convict.

The Kerala High Court has ordered to grant parole to a convict sentenced to life imprisonment for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment.

Observing that he has the right to live a dignified life, the court has directed the prison DGP to grant parole to the convict who is imprisoned in Viyyur.

It is recommended to grant parole for at least 15 days. The court also directed that the Jail DGP should take action within two weeks.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan said, "They have the right to live with dignity like any citizen. The petitioner submitted the letter from the hospital authorities, as part of her request to grant parole to her husband. Earlier, she approached the concerned authorities to grant parole for three months, but to no avail. Then they approached the High Court. At the same time, the government lawyer was of the view that parole cannot be granted."

"It is submitted that for effective treatment, the petitioner's husband's presence along with the petitioner for 3 months is highly necessary," the Court said.

The court recalled that purity of purpose of demand is important and criminals cannot use such demand to get out of jail. At the same time, the High Court also pointed out that each case will be considered based on purity of intention.

The High Court intervened in a petition filed by the wife of the convict. The court issued the order asking how it can turn a blind eye to reasonable pleas on account of technicality. Punishment for crimes is also to repent. Those who come out after the punishment should be seen as a part of the society. A person who has served a prison sentence and is released should not be treated with discrimination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)