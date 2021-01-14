Kerala Government Allots Land In Kasaragod District To Naval Academy

Kerala decided to hand over land in Kasaragod District to Ezhimala Naval Academy. (File)

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to hand over land in south Thrikkarippur village of Kasaragod District to the Ezhimala Naval Academy.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to hand over land in Hosdurg Taluk to the Naval Academy as a goodwill gesture, a state government release said.

The state government also decided to sign an amendment to the agreement with the Railways to construct 27 Rail Over/under bridges.

The cabinet also decided to allot Rs 25 crore, from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF), to NORKA ROOTS (forum for addressing non-resident Keralites problems) for financial assistance provided to expatriates, who returned to Kerala from abroad following the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the release, Rs 10,000 each will be allotted to the 22 families of Kashmiri handicraft traders in Kovalam who have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic.

It also said Palakkad District Collector D Balamurali has been appointed as the Labour Commissioner.