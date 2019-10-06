Kerala Girl, 4, Allegedly Beaten To Death By Mother For Refusing To Eat

Kerala, Kollam: Police said that they are waiting for a postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death

A four-year-old girl in Kerala's Kollam district was allegedly killed by her mother for refusing to eat her food. The family's relatives allege that the mother was annoyed with the girl, who had been suffering from fever for the past one week.

The girl was taken to a hospital on Sunday where she died, police said. A case has been registered and the girl's mother, who works as a nurse, has been taken into custody, news agency PTI reported. Injury marks were found on the four-year-old's body, police said.

The mother has claimed that the girl had fever for the past one week and was taken to a hospital nearby after she started vomiting.

Police said that they are waiting for a postmortem report to ascertain whether the girl died due to the alleged assault or fever.

The girl's father is also being questioned by the police, and further investigation into the case is underway. It is unclear whether the four-year-old's father was present during the alleged assault and subsequent death.

(With inputs from PTI)

