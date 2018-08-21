Siblings Offer To Donate One Acre Land To Kerala's Distress Relief Fund

The rain fury has claimed 216 lives since August 8 and displaced over seven lakh people.

Amid donations pouring in to rebuild Kerala which is reeling under the deadliest deluge in a century, two school-going siblings have expressed desire to handover an acre of land, gifted by their father, to the government to strengthen rehabilitation efforts.

In a letter written to school authorities yesterday, eleventh standard student Swaha and her younger brother Brahma said they would like to donate the land to the Chief Minister's distress relief fund.

The siblings are the students of a government higher secondary school at Payyannur in northern Kannur district.

In the letter addressed to the school principal, they said "We would like to give a small donation to the CM's relief fund.

We have decided to donate one acre land from the one gifted to me and my brother by our father, who is a farmer."

They said they had already got permission from their father for the donation.

A large number of people shared the letter on social media and lauded the noble gesture.

Various state governments, actors and corporates are donating money to the relief fund of the Chief Minister.

