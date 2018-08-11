Kerala Floods: Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress Workers To Help People In Need

Rahul Gandhi urged Congress worker in Kerala to help those in need during the Kerala floods

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today expressed concern over the flood situation in Kerala and urged party workers in the rain-battered state to help those in need.

He said the unprecedented rainfall has wrecked havoc in the southern state, destroying property and forcing thousands to leave their homes.

"Unprecedented rainfall has created havoc in Kerala, destroying property and forcing thousands to abandon their homes," Mr Gandhi said.

"I urge each and every Congress worker in Kerala to step up and help those in need. My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Kerala in this difficult time," he said on Twitter.

The floods in Kerala have caused widespread devastation in the state. Twenty-nine people have died due to the heavy rains and subsequent flooding since August 8. Over 50,000 persons have been shifted to relief camps.