Kerala Fisherman, Who Saved Many During Floods, Dies In Road Accident

Jineesh had rescued hundreds when floods hit Kerala. He died in an accident

A fisherman in Kerala, one of the first responders, who saved many lives when floods hit the state died on Sunday. Jineesh, 24, from Poonthura met with a road accident last week. He was being treated at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Jineesh came under a lorry after he fell off his bike. He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The fisherman, one of Kerala's hundreds of "coastal warriors", who saved people during the floods, was part of the first response teams called for help in Chengannur in Alappuzha.

People across the country heaped praises on Kerala's fishermen after the way they selflessly jumped in to rescue people, stranded in places, where no one could reach until the forces' choppers came in.

The state government, appreciating the role of the fishermen, has offered welfare schemes for them. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac in a tweet earlier said, "Fishermen are the best rescuers. Their potential should be tapped. 200 fishermen are to be recruited into police as coastal wardens."

Dr Thomas Isaac also said the Fisheries Department will raise a team of rescue volunteers in every district from fishermen. The state's fishermen, who are now called the "coastal warriors" and the "state's special naval force", had come in their boats from several parts of the state, spending money from their own pockets, and rescued around 65,000 marooned people.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honoured the fishermen with certificates of appreciation. He said, "the fishermen did not think of their safety, their families or any monetary gains from the government when they joined rescue operations."