In Kerala Student's Dowry Death, Husband Gets 10 Years In Jail

22-year-old Vismaya was found dead at her home in June last year

The husband of Vismaya, a medical student who hanged herself at her home in Kerala's Kollam district last year, was sentenced to 10 years in jail today for dowry-related harassment and abetting her suicide.

The Kollam court also imposed a fine of Rs 12.55 lakh on Kumar, out of which Rs 2 lakh will be paid to Vismaya's parents.

22-year-old Vismaya was found dead at her home in Sasthamkotta of Kollam district on June 21, 2021.

A day before the incident, Vismaya had sent WhatsApp messages to her relatives over the alleged harassment by Kumar over dowry, as well as photos of wounds and marks of beatings on her body.

Kerala Police in its over 500-page charge sheet had said that Vismaya committed suicide due to dowry harassment. Kumar was accused of demanding dowry, physically assaulting his wife, inflicting injuries and threatening and abetting her suicide.

Her father had alleged that 100 sovereigns of gold and over one-acre land, besides a car worth Rs 10 lakh was given as dowry to Kumar during the wedding in 2020.

"But Kumar did not like the car and wanted Rs 10 lakh in cash. When we told him it was not possible, he started torturing her," Vismaya's father had alleged.