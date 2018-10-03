Kerala Decision To Implement Sabarimala Ruling Unfortunate: RSS

Supreme Court last week allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple

The RSS on Wednesday called the Kerala government's move to not file a review petition on the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple as "unfortunate" and called upon all the stakeholders to come together to address the issue.

"In the case of Sabarimala Devasthanam, it is an issue of a local temple tradition and faith to which sentiments of millions of devotees, including women, are attached. These sentiments of the devotees cannot be ignored while considering the judgement," RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the Kerala government has taken steps to implement the judgement with immediate effect without taking the sentiments of the devotees into consideration," he added.

He said there is an obvious reaction on the issue by the devotees, especially women, who are protesting a break in the tradition.

"The recent judgement on Sabarimala has evoked reactions all over the country. While we all respect the varied temple traditions followed by devotees in India, we have to also honour the Supreme Court," he said.

The senior RSS functionary called upon all stakeholders, including spiritual and community leaders, to come together to analyse and address the issue availing judicial options also.

"They must convey their concerns on their right to worship in a manner which best suits their faith and devotion, to the authorities in a peaceful manner," he said.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the state government will not file a review petition on the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.