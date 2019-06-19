Kerala Cop Who Suffered Burns After Setting Woman Colleague On Fire Dies

The victim, Soumya Pushpakaran, was married and a mother of three children

The policeman who suffered burns after he set ablaze a woman Civil Police Officer last week, died at a hospital Wednesday, police said.

The 34-year-old civil police officer, Soumya Pushpakaran died in the afternoon of June 15 after she was hacked and set ablaze by Ajas, a policeman attached to the Aluva traffic station.

The victim, who was married and a mother of three children, was posted as the CPO at Vallikkunnam police station.

"Ajas also received burn injuries when he poured petrol over Soumya. He had suffered nearly 50 per cent burns. He was admitted to Alappuzha medical college hospital, but died today evening," the Investigating Officer told PTI.

Ajas had allegedly followed the woman, who had rejected his marriage proposal, in a car when she was on her way back home after work.

He knocked her two-wheeler down and hacked her with a sharp weapon and as she tried to seek refuge at a nearby house, chased her, doused her with petrol and set her on fire, police, quoting eyewitnesses, had said.

She died on the spot, a police official said.

Soumya was staying with her three children. Her husband works abroad.

Soumya's mother had told reporters that there were certain financial dealings between the accused and the victim.

"Ajas had loaned some money to Soumya. But he refused to take back the money and was trying to force her to marry him. She is already married and is the mother of three children. Earlier also Ajas had threatened to kill her," she had said.