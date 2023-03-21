Video Shows Little Girl Greeting Kerala Cop With A Salute, Smiles Guaranteed

The video was posted by Kerala Police on Instagram

Having a dull day? Well, this video of a little girl greeting a Kerala cop with a salute will surely bring a smile to your face.

Posted by Kerala Police on Instagram, the video shows a little girl dressed in an orange coloured dress smiling at the camera, moments later she runs towards a cop who is talking to another man. The police officer can be seen smiling after looking at the little girl. She adorably smiles and salutes the officer and he salutes her back.

The caption of the video when roughly translated from Malayalam to English reads, "Loving greetings from the little girl..."

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 3 lakh views on Instagram and has attracted several comments. The gesture by the little girl is winning hearts on the internet. A user wrote on Instagram in Malayalam, "This is my child Nehakutty. She salutes Circle Inspector Biju Sir from Poovar Coastal police station."

"Kerala Police is nice," another user wrote.

"A big salute to our Kerala Police," the third user commented.

"Congrats Kerala Police really nice heart-touching video," the fourth user wrote.