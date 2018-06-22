Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Denied Permission To Meet PM Modi For 4th Time: Sources According to sources in Chief Minister's Office, they were advised by the PM's Office to meet the concerned minister instead.

The latest request by the Kerala chief minister were made for June 16 and 21, seeking time from the PM to meet an all-party delegation from the state led by the chief minister himself.



The latest request by the Kerala chief minister were made for June 16 and 21, seeking time from the PM to meet an all-party delegation from the state led by the chief minister himself.



The all-party delegation was to convey Kerala's grievances over the 'substantially' reduced ration allocations to meet the food security needs of the state.



According to sources in Chief Minister's Office, they were advised by the PM's Office to meet the concerned minister instead, which in this case happens to be Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.



The chief minister had, right after demonetisation, tried to meet the PM on November 24, 2016, but was denied a meeting. On March 20, last year, he had tried to discuss budget related allocations.



Sources say in all instances where the chief minister has been denied a meeting, it involved an all-party delegation from the state.



