3 Blasts Minutes After Kerala Prayer Meet Began: What We Know So Far

New Delhi:
There were 2,000 people at the convention centre when the blasts took place, police said.
One person was killed and 23 others were injured after multiple explosions at a religious gathering in Kerala today. At least three blasts took place just minutes after a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses began at a Kochi convention centre.
What We Know So Far:
Post a comment
There were 2,000 people at the convention centre where at least three blasts took place, according to officials.
The blast will be probed by anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency which is on its way to Kochi. The forensic team of the NIA will examine the nature of the explosives used in the blast. A team of the National Security Guard is also on its way.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the blast as “unfortunate”. State Health Minister Veena George has urged government healthcare professionals to report for duty following the blasts.
Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister over the blasts.
Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27.