3 Blasts Minutes After Kerala Prayer Meet Began: What We Know So Far

There were 2,000 people at the convention centre where at least three blasts took place, according to officials.

The blast will be probed by anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency which is on its way to Kochi. The forensic team of the NIA will examine the nature of the explosives used in the blast. A team of the National Security Guard is also on its way.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the blast as “unfortunate”. State Health Minister Veena George has urged government healthcare professionals to report for duty following the blasts.

Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister over the blasts.