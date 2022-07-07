Kerala Actor Allegedly Flashed Schoolgirls, Arrested

Sreejith Ravi, 46, has been charged under the stringent POCSO law.

Actor Sreejith Ravi has been arrested in Kerala after he allegedly flashed two schoolgirls in Kerala's Palakkad.

Sreejith Ravi, 46, has been charged under the stringent POCSO law or Protection of Children from Sexual Offences.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday.

The police say Sreejith Ravi stepped out of his car and flashed the two minor girls.

This is not the first time that Sreejith Ravi has been booked for an obscene act. In 2016, the actor was arrested after a group of 14 schoolgirls from Palakkad accused him of flashing them.

He was granted bail at the time.