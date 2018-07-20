19-Year-Old Man In Kerala Arrested For Sexually Abusing 2 Boys

Based on statements of 2 boys, the teenager was charged with the offence, police said. (Representational)

A 19-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two boys at an orphanage near Kochi, two years ago.

Jose Maveli, director of the Janaseva Sisubhavan at Aluva and an employee were also arrested for allegedly covering up the sexual assault, crime branch officials said.

They have been charged under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Juvenile Justice Act, they said.

Officials probing the case said the incident came to light when they met the children as they visited the orphanage as part of investigation into another case.

Jose Maveli and the employee were charged for not informing child helpline or police about the incident after they came to know about it, they added.

The children had informed the police that Jose Maveli and the employee were aware of the ordeal they underwent.