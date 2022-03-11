In Kerala Budget, Rs 10 Crore For Students Back From Ukraine

A separate cell will help students retrieve certificates that they would have lost amid Ukraine crisis.

The Kerala government in its budget has set aside Rs 10 crore for students who returned to the state from Ukraine. A separate cell to help students retrieve certificates and important documents that they would have lost amid the Ukraine crisis will also be created. The move is to facilitate the continuation of their studies and creation of a data bank on Kerala students who are studying abroad.

"Continuation of their education is a major issue. Whether their education will continue online, or some other measure will be implemented. For all this, Central Government's help, and government-to-government dialogue is needed. This is not a simple matter. We are talking of around 18,000 students, across India, of which more than 2500 are from Kerala. We will need a detailed study and help from the Centre, to decide on their future," KN Balagopal, Kerala's Finance Minister told the media, after tabling the Budget.

"It's not an easy thing to give some seats to these students in our colleges. It's not 100 or 200 students we are talking about. That's why Rs 10 crore and a special cell has been allocated to facilitate help for them," he added.

The budget began with a focus on price rise, and possible rise in inflation amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"With the intensifying of the Russia-Ukraine war, the prices of goods are increasing rapidly in various corners of the world. The issue of inflation is emerging as a high priority issue for the state in 2022-23. The threat of inflation loomed large on the world even before the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war", KN Balagopal said during his sSpeech.

The budget also set apart Rs 2,000 crore for surviving the threat of inflation and ensuring food security.

While the budget focused on changes in higher education in the state, building of the knowledge economy and skill training, it also set a deadline for Kerala to have net zero carbon emission by 2050.

Kerala, by virtue of its location, will be among the worst-hit locations globally with the impact of global warming and climate change. There are many places in the state, that lie below the sea level.

Kerala Finance Minister has also hit out at the central government over its decision to end GST Compensation.

"We are not at all happy with the attitude and decision of central government. As per their decision, they are going to stop the GST compensation by end of June. This is disastrous. Almost all states are demanding extension of GST compensation period, even the BJP governments because it's a period of financial crisis for the entire country", KN Balagopal told the media.

"Kerala is going to have a shortfall of around Rs 11,000 crore in GST compensation after June 2022. The Central Government is going to dispense with the system of GST compensation", the minister said.

Kerala has increased the green tax - a tax levied on vehicles more than 15 years old- by 50 per cent, among other additions, which is likely to create an additional revenue of about Rs 10 crore. The one-time motor vehicle tax on motor cycles costing up to Rs 2 lakh is increased by 1 per cent. This is expected to bring in a revenue of about Rs 60 crore per year. The basic land tax is set to be increased in a caliberated manner in all the slabs, creating additional revenue of about 80 crores. A one-time increase of 10 per cent will be implemented in fair values across all segments. It is expected that it will result in additional revenue of about Rs 200 crore.

Rs 2 crore has also been allocated for initiatives for convening an in-person 'Global Peace Conference' on nuclear disarmament and world peace.

"The threat of war and price rice are confronting the peace world over. Russia-Ukraine war has pushed the world towards a possible third world war with nuclear weapons. The possibility cannot be ruled out totally even now. The memories of Hiroshima and Nagasaki compel us to work towards peace. It is not possible to give an excuse that 'I am not willing to confront' and adopt an isolationist attitude. Each one of us has to contribute our small bit. Let the first announcement in the budget for 2022-23 be towards this good gesture," said the minister.