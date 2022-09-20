Man Carrying 1 Kg Gold Inside Stomach Arrested At Kerala Airport: Report

An X-ray revealed four capsules containing gold inside the accused's stomach. (Representational)

A passenger from Dubai, carrying four capsules with over a kilogram of gold inside his stomach, was arrested at Kerala's Karipur airport on Monday. The accused has been identified as Naufal (36), a native of Variamkode in Malappuram district of the state.

Naufal arrived at the Karipur airport from Dubai on Monday. He tried to smuggle 1.063 kg of gold by concealing it in four capsules in his rectum.

The police carried out a thorough inspection of his body and luggage, but failed to recover the gold. After this, he was taken to a private hospital at Kondotty and was subjected to a detailed medical examination. An X-ray of his body revealed four capsules containing gold inside his stomach.

This is the 59th gold smuggling case being reported at Karipur airport within the past few months.

